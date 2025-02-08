Meghan Markle’s ‘flirting’ with Prince William 'deepened' his rift with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been accused of flirting with Prince William by hugging and kissing him during her time in Palace, a new book by Tom Quinn claimed.
In an extract from Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, via The Times, the author added that the Duchess of Sussex's "hug everyone" approach reportedly caused tension and fueled gossip among courtiers and Royal staff.
He further claimed that Meghan’s this practice allegedly contributed to the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.
"Meghan hugged him virtually every time they bumped into each other," a source told The Times’ Tom Quinn.
They continued, "The hugging and cheek-kissing fuelled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William, which she was obviously not, but the tense atmosphere caused by all the touchy-feeliness (and the resultant gossip) deepened the rift between the brothers.”
"In fact, William’s rather awkward, even inhibited personality — an inheritance from his father — was baffling for the more spontaneous Meghan,” the source further claimed.
Previously, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have claimed that Prince William and Princess Kate found the Duchess' love of hugging “jarring.”