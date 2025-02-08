Paris Hilton gives glimpses into husband Carter Reum's intimate birthday bash

Paris Hilton has celebrated husband Carter Reum's 44th birthday in an intimate bash after their LA home destroyed in wildfires.
The House of Wax actress took to her Instagram account to share a peek into their private celebrations.
In the first photo, Hilton and Reum could be seen beaming with joy as they both cradled their kids, Phoenix and London.
The next image showed Reum blowing out candles on his birthday cake, with Phoenix snugly in his arms, while Paris lovingly gazes at them, holding London close.
“Happy Birthday to my love, my best friend, and the most incredible husband & Dada! Celebrating you at home with our little Cutesie Crew is pure magic,” she wrote in the caption.
Hilton further added, “Seeing you with our babies fills my heart with so much love—our fairytale life wouldn’t be the same without you. You are my rock, my best friend, and the most loyal, loving, kind, and devoted man. We adore you beyond words!”
Kris Jenner also extended an adorable birthday wish for Reum, penning, “Happy Birthday Carter we love you!!!”
To note, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum lost their Malibu mansion in LA fires last month.