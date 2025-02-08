Angeline Malik shares new health update 

Angeline Malik revealed cancer diagnosis, sparking a wave of frenzy among her fans and followers.
In the midst of establishing her jewellery business, the Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain actress shared first picture of herself in a shaved head, after being diagnosed with the deadly disease.
She in her statement said, “I want to use my personal struggle and journey against cancer as a platform to challenge traditional notions of beauty. Shaving my head and sharing this experience is a symbol of my strength and the strength of every woman facing chemotherapy.”
“It is a celebration of the beauty beyond our hair, beyond our outer appearance, and a movement to empower women to embrace their resilience," Malik shared.
Further reiterating, "For too long, beauty has been tied to external appearances, I want to celebrate the inner strength and dignity of women who face unimaginable battles."
The Woh Chaar star added, “Sharing my battle against cancer is my way of standing in solidarity with them, proving that beauty is about confidence, courage, and the stories we carry.”
Speaking about her jewellery line, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star suggested, "These chains, rather than symbolising burdens, should be worn as ornaments of pride, embodying the essence of the powerful woman you are.”
To note, Angeline Malik, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, has launched her own jewellery brand with the aim to redefine beauty standards.