Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards 

Angelina Jolie recently reunited with fellow actress Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco at the 30th Critics Choice Awards ceremony.
The Maria star and the Emilia Pérez actress were seen chatting at the star-studded event on Friday, February 7th, 2025.
According to the Daily Mail, Jolie has expressed her heartfelt praises and wishes for Saldana for bagging the Best Supporting Actress trophy at the awards show.
Despite losing the opportunity, the mother-of-six has showcased her kind gesture towards the Avatar actress, which captured fans' hearts.
Jolie was nominated in the Best Actress category for her remarkable performance in the newly released biopic, Maria.
On the other hand, Saldana won the award for her outstanding acting performance in Netflix’s musical crime film Emilia Pérez, in which she portrayed the character of a lawyer, Rita Mora Castro, alongside the globally known songstress, Selena Gomez.
Jolie's movie Maria was released in November last year, while Saldana's film was initially streamed on Netflix on August 21, 2024.
Apart from Angelina Jolie and Zoe Saldana, several Hollywood figures, including Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, Sean Baker, Mikey Madison, Kristen Bell, Jeff Goldblum, and Chelsea Handler, attended the event.