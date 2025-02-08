Entertainment

Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards

Angelina Jolie and Zoe Saldana greet each other during the 30th Critics Choice Awards ceremony on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards
Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards 

Angelina Jolie recently reunited with fellow actress Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco at the 30th Critics Choice Awards ceremony.

The Maria star and the Emilia Pérez actress were seen chatting at the star-studded event on Friday, February 7th, 2025.

According to the Daily Mail, Jolie has expressed her heartfelt praises and wishes for Saldana for bagging the Best Supporting Actress trophy at the awards show.

Despite losing the opportunity, the mother-of-six has showcased her kind gesture towards the Avatar actress, which captured fans' hearts.

Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards

Jolie was nominated in the Best Actress category for her remarkable performance in the newly released biopic, Maria.

On the other hand, Saldana won the award for her outstanding acting performance in Netflix’s musical crime film Emilia Pérez, in which she portrayed the character of a lawyer, Rita Mora Castro, alongside the globally known songstress, Selena Gomez. 

Jolie's movie Maria was released in November last year, while Saldana's film was initially streamed on Netflix on August 21, 2024.

Apart from Angelina Jolie and Zoe Saldana, several Hollywood figures, including Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, Sean Baker, Mikey Madison, Kristen Bell, Jeff Goldblum, and Chelsea Handler, attended the event. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party

Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial

Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards

Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial
Sabrina Carpenter treats fans to breathtaking Grammy night shots
Sabrina Carpenter treats fans to breathtaking Grammy night shots
Jennifer Garner’s special gift to church miraculously saved after LA fire
Jennifer Garner’s special gift to church miraculously saved after LA fire
Paris Hilton gives glimpses into husband Carter Reum's intimate birthday bash
Paris Hilton gives glimpses into husband Carter Reum's intimate birthday bash
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trolled at 30th Critics Choice Awards
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trolled at 30th Critics Choice Awards
Blake Lively receives huge heartache from Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl
Blake Lively receives huge heartache from Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl
Adrien Brody beats Timothée Chalamet to win Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards
Adrien Brody beats Timothée Chalamet to win Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy romantic date night ahead of Super Bowl
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy romantic date night ahead of Super Bowl
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension
Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller ‘Day Drinker’
Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller ‘Day Drinker’
Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion
Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion