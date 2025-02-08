Entertainment

Charli XCX, George Daniels wedding: Venue and style theme revealed

The ‘Brat’ singer and The 1975 drummer announced their engagement in November 2023

  • February 08, 2025

Wedding bells are ringing for Charli XCX and George Daniels!

The 32-year-old Brat hitmaker and The 1975 drummer, 34, who went public with their engagement in November 2023, are planning to tie the knot soon in a “unique style” Italian wedding this summer, reported The Sun.

According to an insider, the lovebirds will get united in a wedlock in Italy, as the country holds a “special place” in their hearts.

The outlet reported that the couple visited some of the venues in Italy last summer.

“Charli and George both love Italy and it holds a special place in their hearts so they decided that's where they want to get married,” the source revealed.

Spilling about Charli and George’s dreamy wedding’s style and theme, the insider stated that the ceremony will not be “traditional.”

“They've found a venue that they think is perfect for their unique style of wedding, which won't exactly be traditional,” they stated.

Moreover, talking about the guests that are supposed to join the lovebirds as they step into their new journey together, will include several A-listers from the entertainment industry.

“The main aim is to have everyone they love come together and obviously there are plenty of people who are desperate for an invite,” the tipster added.

Charli XCX and George Daniels dated each other for a year before getting engaged in November 2023.

