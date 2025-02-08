Royal

King Charles shares two things 'dear to his heart' amid Harry, Meghan appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kick off Invictus Games 2025 with grand opening ceremony in Vancouver

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025


King Charles III has seemingly made a light-hearted confession during his latest speech.

The 76-year-old monarch hosted UK-Italy dinner at Highgrove Gardens with wife Queen Camilla yesterday, February 7, where he lift the curtain on "two things" dear to his heart .

The cancer-stricken monarch delivered an impressive speech at the event, where David Beckham and his wife victoria were also in attendance.

Prince Harry and William's father began his speech noting, "It is a great joy for my wife and I to welcome you all to Highgrove and, above all, to be able to offer our warmest gratitude to Ambassador Lambertini, to Stanley Tucci, and to chef Francesco Mazzei for their combined efforts to arrange such a special Italian occasion (I can only hope they are still talking to each other at the end of it all!)"

"Together they conceived and delivered this most splendid evening which brings together two things very dear to my heart – slow food and Italy," Charles revealed.

He continued, "Our two nations share so many ties – between our peoples; between our cultures; a deep friendship rooted in shared values, mutual affection and mutual respect."

"A nation’s food culture is a priceless social and environmental asset, intimately bound up with its sense of identity and place. Good food brings people together and what we choose to eat helps to define us – as families, communities and nations," he added.

Before concluding his long speech, noting "Let me propose a toast: to Italy’s timeless food culture, so loved here in the United Kingdom and across the world."

King Charles heartfelt speech comes amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's joint appearance in Vancouver, Canada, to kick off the Invictus Games.

