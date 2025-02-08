Zayn Malik wraps Stairway to the Sky Tour’s UK, US leg with sweet note

Zayn Malik is wrapping up his first ever solo tour!
On Saturday, February 8, the 32-year-old Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker turned to his Instagram and shared a carousel of stunning snaps from his Stairway to the Sky Tour as he bid farewell to its United Kingdom and United States stops.
He also penned a sweet note to express gratitude to his fans and team, who made the tour superhit.
“…And that’s a wrap for my first ever solo tour across the UK & US! To every single zquad, my friends and family, to my whole team…” he began.
The singer continued, “Thank you for believing in me, being patient, and for the unwavering amount of love and support you’ve given me throughout the years.”
Malik concluded his caption by penning, “We got there! Big Love.”
The Take Me Home singer’s carousel kicked off with his selfie and then featured a breathtaking photo showcasing the High Roller, the Sphere, and the Eiffel Tower on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada.
In the third slide, Zayn Malik was seen holding a standing mic as he sang during one of his concerts, while the other pictures were from his flights, traveling from one city to another.
Meanwhile, the last snap was a poster of his tour featuring several other singers who performed alongside him during his shows.
Zayn Malik kicked off his Stairway to the Sky Tour in Leeds, England on November 23, 2024, after which he performed several concerts in other cities of England, followed by two shows in Scotland, and then multiple in the United States.
He concluded the US leg of the tour in San Francisco on February 4, 2025.
With only two shows remaining, Zayn Malik will next take the stage in Mexico City on March 27 and 28, 2025, where he will officially conclude the Stairway to the Sky Tour.