Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation

Donald Trump has finally spoken up about Prince Harry’s fate in the US after becoming the president!
Amid the case surrounding the Duke of Sussex’s immigration records, Trump was urged by The Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based conservative think tank, to release Harry’s immigration records in order to find out if he lied about his past drug use in the visa application.
The foundation is also currently in a legal battle with the Department of Homeland Security over the Duke’s visa records.
However, US President Donald Trump has freshly released a statement in which he put forward his stance on Prince Harry’s deportation by taking a shocking decision, reported GB News.
On Friday, February 7, the current and 47th President of the United States of America, spoke about Harry’s fate in the country and stated that he does not want to deport him.
"I don't want to do that, I'll leave him alone,” stated Trump.
He also took a brutal dig at Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, labelling her “terrible.”
Trump added, "He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."
This comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver, Canada.