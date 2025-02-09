Royal

Prince Edward, Sophie reveal real reason behind their long-lasting marriage

Prince Edward and Sophie exchanged the vows on June 19, 1999 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

  • February 09, 2025
Prince Edward and Sophie tied the knot 25-year ago and have been serving up true couple goals since then.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have recently shared the secret to their decades long marriage as they concluded their six-day visit to Nepal.

Speaking to the media, Prince Edward sweetly replied, "Because we're best friends," when asked about the secret to their happy marriage.

Meanwhile, Sophie agreed, saying, "That's true. There's always got to be humour. Especially when you're travelling, and you’ve got no idea what's about to happen. You've got to laugh."

During their visit to Nepal, Prince Edward and Sophie were heard exchanging jokes and holding hands while visiting a botanical garden on Thursday.

"There was a wonderful confusion because they wanted us both to plant the tree but then Sophie was then going to go and plant a rhododendron. We felt, 'Well, hang on a minute, if you're going to plant the rhododendron, I should plant the tree'. There was a lot of banter going on, the prince shared of theri cute banter.

Prince Edward and Sophie exchanged the vows on June 19, 1999 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The couple share two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

