Mahira Khan steals spotlight with breathtaking saree photoshoot 

Mahira Khan's new look stuns visitors at the Karachi beach.
Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Khan shared a thread of pictures in a red and yellow saree posing amidst the backdrop of the serene sea.
The Raees starlet radiated elegance with the sun rays subtly enhancing her charm.
While her face was partly hidden in the images, the saree's elegance was impossible to miss, perfectly accentuating her thin figure.
In the makeup department, the Verna actress opted for a light look with her long hair cascading down her shoulders.
Khan, known for her active social media presence, captured the attention of both Pakistani and international audiences with her style on social media.
One fan wrote, "So sweetie princess."
"Goddess," the second revealed.
"You beauty," a third fan penned.
A fourth confessed, "Crush."
To note, Khan's impeccable style isn't limited to acting alone as she is greatly admired for her fashion sense whether it's on or off-screen.
Being the style icon for many, the superstar launched her own clothing brand M By Mahira keeping in mind how much fans adored her white kurtas.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahira Khan is set to star in a mega-hit project titled Love Guru, slated for a Eid release.