Trending

Mahira Khan steals spotlight with breathtaking saree photoshoot

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan aces her saree game at the Karachi beach

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Mahira Khan steals spotlight with breathtaking saree photoshoot
Mahira Khan steals spotlight with breathtaking saree photoshoot 

Mahira Khan's new look stuns visitors at the Karachi beach. 

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Khan shared a thread of pictures in a red and yellow saree posing amidst the backdrop of the serene sea. 

The Raees starlet radiated elegance with the sun rays subtly enhancing her charm. 



While her face was partly hidden in the images, the saree's elegance was impossible to miss, perfectly accentuating her thin figure. 

In the makeup department, the Verna actress opted for a light look with her long hair cascading down her shoulders. 

Khan, known for her active social media presence, captured the attention of both Pakistani and international audiences with her style on social media. 

One fan wrote, "So sweetie princess."

"Goddess," the second revealed. 

"You beauty," a third fan penned. 

A fourth confessed, "Crush." 

To note, Khan's impeccable style isn't limited to acting alone as she is greatly admired for her fashion sense whether it's on or off-screen. 

Being the style icon for many, the superstar launched her own clothing brand M By Mahira keeping in mind how much fans adored her white kurtas. 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahira Khan is set to star in a mega-hit project titled Love Guru, slated for a Eid release. 

Travis Kelce claps back at critics over Pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce claps back at critics over Pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed indulge in volleyball match ahead of their big day

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed indulge in volleyball match ahead of their big day
Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games with Chris Martin, Katy Perry performances

Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games with Chris Martin, Katy Perry performances
Mahira Khan steals spotlight with breathtaking saree photoshoot

Mahira Khan steals spotlight with breathtaking saree photoshoot

Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani
Salman Khan assassination plot case: New details emerge
Salman Khan assassination plot case: New details emerge
Angeline Malik shares new health update
Angeline Malik shares new health update
Priyanka Chopra wins hearts with iconic dance move to 'Desi Girl'
Priyanka Chopra wins hearts with iconic dance move to 'Desi Girl'
Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary
Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary
Mawra Hocan's wedding dress costs BOMB amount
Mawra Hocan's wedding dress costs BOMB amount
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir welcome new baby to family
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir welcome new baby to family
Aamir Khan’s son Junaid breaks silence on ‘Loveyapa’ criticism
Aamir Khan’s son Junaid breaks silence on ‘Loveyapa’ criticism
Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'
Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set dance floor on fire at her brother's sangeet
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set dance floor on fire at her brother's sangeet
'Main Hoon Na 2': Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan team up again after 10 years?
'Main Hoon Na 2': Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan team up again after 10 years?
Urwa Hocane drops glamorous glimpse of Mawra Hocane’s shendi décor
Urwa Hocane drops glamorous glimpse of Mawra Hocane’s shendi décor