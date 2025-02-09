Travis Kelce claps back at critics over Pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce stepped forward to share a bold response after his pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift.
The Lover crooner and the NFL star stepped out on February 07, to enjoy a special date night with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.
The couple's recent outing ignited a massive backlash from fans as they slammed them, they gave a “bad look” and showed that Kelce would be “unfocused” prior to his highly-anticipated face-off with Philadelphia Eagle.
One commenter said Kelce looked “unfocused,” while another wrote, “Bad look. Kelce supposed to be locked in and watching film. I’m sure that could have waited.”
A third person added, “Normally the players do not go out the week before they are playing in the Super Bowl because of how seriously they take the game, or so I’m told. Even saw an old clip of that Kelce guy saying that.”
Soon after the backlash, Kelce took to Instagram to share a hype message alongside a video of him practicing on field.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end noted the caption, “Don’t peak too soon!”
Notably, Kelce’s recent message did not show that it was a direct response to the critics.
But Kelce’s new video was evidence of his preparation for the match against Philadelphia Eagles inside Caesars Superdome on Sunday.