Entertainment

Travis Kelce claps back at critics over Pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift

The 'Lover' crooner and the NFL star enjoyed a special date night with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Travis Kelce claps back at critics over Pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce claps back at critics over Pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce stepped forward to share a bold response after his pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift.

The Lover crooner and the NFL star stepped out on February 07, to enjoy a special date night with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

The couple's recent outing ignited a massive backlash from fans as they slammed them, they gave a “bad look” and showed that Kelce would be “unfocused” prior to his highly-anticipated face-off with Philadelphia Eagle.

One commenter said Kelce looked “unfocused,” while another wrote, “Bad look. Kelce supposed to be locked in and watching film. I’m sure that could have waited.”

A third person added, “Normally the players do not go out the week before they are playing in the Super Bowl because of how seriously they take the game, or so I’m told. Even saw an old clip of that Kelce guy saying that.”

Soon after the backlash, Kelce took to Instagram to share a hype message alongside a video of him practicing on field.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end noted the caption, “Don’t peak too soon!”

Notably, Kelce’s recent message did not show that it was a direct response to the critics.

But Kelce’s new video was evidence of his preparation for the match against Philadelphia Eagles inside Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

Travis Kelce claps back at critics over Pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce claps back at critics over Pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed indulge in volleyball match ahead of their big day

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed indulge in volleyball match ahead of their big day
Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games with Chris Martin, Katy Perry performances

Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games with Chris Martin, Katy Perry performances
Mahira Khan steals spotlight with breathtaking saree photoshoot

Mahira Khan steals spotlight with breathtaking saree photoshoot

Selena Gomez enjoys fun-filled Disneyland date with fiancé Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez enjoys fun-filled Disneyland date with fiancé Benny Blanco
David Schwimmer makes urgent plea to Elon Musk over Kanye West 's ‘hate’ speech
David Schwimmer makes urgent plea to Elon Musk over Kanye West 's ‘hate’ speech
Selena Gomez shares first post after Galentine’s Day with Jennifer Aniston
Selena Gomez shares first post after Galentine’s Day with Jennifer Aniston
Elton John eyes striking comeback after vision loss: ‘Can pick myself up’
Elton John eyes striking comeback after vision loss: ‘Can pick myself up’
Zayn Malik wraps Stairway to the Sky Tour’s UK, US leg with sweet note
Zayn Malik wraps Stairway to the Sky Tour’s UK, US leg with sweet note
Charli XCX, George Daniels wedding: Venue and style theme revealed
Charli XCX, George Daniels wedding: Venue and style theme revealed
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial
Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards
Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards
Sabrina Carpenter treats fans to breathtaking Grammy night shots
Sabrina Carpenter treats fans to breathtaking Grammy night shots
Jennifer Garner’s special gift to church miraculously saved after LA fire
Jennifer Garner’s special gift to church miraculously saved after LA fire
Paris Hilton gives glimpses into husband Carter Reum's intimate birthday bash
Paris Hilton gives glimpses into husband Carter Reum's intimate birthday bash