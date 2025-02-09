Taylor Swift grows bond with Travis Kelce's sister-in-law before Super Bowl 

Taylor Swift was spotted enjoying dinner with beau Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, just a day before his anticipated 2025 Super Bowl.
The mega pop star was seen spending quality time with Jason Kelce's wife and close pals Danielle and Alana Haim at an Italian eatery, Gianna restaurant, on Saturday, February 8th, 2025.
During the night out, Swift was wearing a black top, which she paired with black high-waisted shorts.
She complimented her look by carrying a matching jacket with a beige, furry collar and sleeves.
As per the viral videos, it was reportedly a private dinner, as Swift and Kelce’s entire family members were also photographed inside the eatery.
In the clip, Kylie was filmed talking to the singer's father, Scott Swift, inside the hotel.
Meanwhile, Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, was also seen in other photos.
However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was not in attendance as he was busy practicing for his upcoming mega-game series.
This public appearance of Swift came after she and Kelce spent a romantic date night at Lilette on Friday, February 7th, 2025.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who began dating in September 2023, arranged a separate room with a booth at the French restaurant during their recent date.