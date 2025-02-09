World

Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage

The tunnel will greatly reduce travel time, allowing trains to cross in seven minutes and cars in 10 minutes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage
Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage

An impressive new tunnel project, costing £6.4billion is being constructed for both rail and road transport to connect Scandinavia with central Europe.

Once completed, the 11-mile tunnel will become the longest tunnel of its kind in the world.

Called the Fehmarnbelt Tunnel, it will run under the Baltic Sea at a maximum depth of 130 feet, linking Puttgarden in Germany and Rodbyhavn in Denmark, as per ExpressUK.

The structure will be made up of 89 standard concrete sections, each measuring 712 feet in length.

As per the outlet, each section of the tunnel will have separate spaces for cars, trains and maintenance access.

Once completed, these sections will be placed into a trench that is 39 feet deep.

The tunnel will greatly reduce travel time, allowing trains to cross in seven minutes and cars in 10 minutes.

Right now, the only way to cross is by ferry, which takes 45 minutes.

In the previous year, a tragic incident occurred on the German side of the construction site, where a Polish worker died as he was struck by an excavator shovel which caused a severe head injury.

The project has faced several environmental concerns. A local activist explained that the Fehmarn Belt has a diverse ecosystem.

He warned that the tunnel’s construction could cause water clouding, which would slow the growth of macrophytes and plankton.

This, in turn, could negatively impact marine life and underwater plant species.

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction

Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'

Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event

Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered
Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered
Namibia’s first president Sam Nujoma passes away at 95
Namibia’s first president Sam Nujoma passes away at 95
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
World’s most dangerous cheese that chefs like Gordon Ramsay can't resist
World’s most dangerous cheese that chefs like Gordon Ramsay can't resist
Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data
Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower
UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower
Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'
Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'
Donald Trump blasts reporter over Elon Musk's 'Time Magazine' controversy
Donald Trump blasts reporter over Elon Musk's 'Time Magazine' controversy
Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found after sudden disappearance
Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found after sudden disappearance
From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg: Zodiac signs of world’s richest people
From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg: Zodiac signs of world’s richest people
'Selfless' son donates kidney and bone marrow to give dad second life
'Selfless' son donates kidney and bone marrow to give dad second life