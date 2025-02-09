Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage

An impressive new tunnel project, costing £6.4billion is being constructed for both rail and road transport to connect Scandinavia with central Europe.
Once completed, the 11-mile tunnel will become the longest tunnel of its kind in the world.
Called the Fehmarnbelt Tunnel, it will run under the Baltic Sea at a maximum depth of 130 feet, linking Puttgarden in Germany and Rodbyhavn in Denmark, as per ExpressUK.
The structure will be made up of 89 standard concrete sections, each measuring 712 feet in length.
As per the outlet, each section of the tunnel will have separate spaces for cars, trains and maintenance access.
Once completed, these sections will be placed into a trench that is 39 feet deep.
The tunnel will greatly reduce travel time, allowing trains to cross in seven minutes and cars in 10 minutes.
Right now, the only way to cross is by ferry, which takes 45 minutes.
In the previous year, a tragic incident occurred on the German side of the construction site, where a Polish worker died as he was struck by an excavator shovel which caused a severe head injury.
The project has faced several environmental concerns. A local activist explained that the Fehmarn Belt has a diverse ecosystem.
He warned that the tunnel’s construction could cause water clouding, which would slow the growth of macrophytes and plankton.
This, in turn, could negatively impact marine life and underwater plant species.