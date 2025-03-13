King Charles receives honour before reunion with Kate, William for big event

King Charles III has received a huge honour at Buckingham Palace ahead of St Patrick's Day celebration with Prince William and Princess Kate.
The British monarch received the Usher of the Black Rod of the Senate of Canada on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Royal Family posted picture of the ceremonial sword on Instagram and penned, “At Buckingham Palace, The King has received the Usher of the Black Rod of the Senate of Canada and bestowed upon him a new ceremonial sword.”
The statement further read, “The position of Usher of the Black Rod, which originated approximately 600 years ago, is a senior protocol officer in the Canadian Parliament. Their current responsibilities combine traditional, ceremonial and modern administrative functions.”
“Mr Gregory Peters is the 17th Usher of the Black Rod since Confederation. The Speaker of the Senate of Canada, Ms Raymonde Gagné was also present,” it continued.
Charles can be seen standing beside Senate of Canada Ms Raymonde Gagné in one frame.
After receiving the sweet honour, his majesty will celebrate St Patrick's Day with the Prince and Princess of Wales on March 17.
