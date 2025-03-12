Royal

King Felipe, Queen Letizia release joint statement after urgent meeting

Queen Letizia and King Felipe held special meeting at the headquarters of the Business Confederation

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 12, 2025
King Felipe and Queen Letizia had shared a powerful statement after holding urgent meeting.

The Spanish royal couple held a special meeting at the headquarters of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community on Wednesday.

After concluding the discussion, Felipe and Queen shared crucial details on Instagram.

The statement read, “This morning, at the headquarters of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community, the King and Queen held a meeting with business organizations to monitor and provide information on the DANA (High-Rise Flood) and another with social organizations working to help those affected by the floods."


In November 2024, the King chaired the meeting of the crisis committee monitoring the effects of the DANA (High-Rise Flood) and received a delegation of representatives from the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations, Insurance and Reinsurance Entities, Banks, and Self-Employed Workers, all involved in the disaster, at the Zarzuela Palace.

Meanwhile, the Queen also held several meetings with the same social organizations last year regarding the work they were doing in the affected areas.

The caption further read, “Today, they met again with all of them in Valencia to analyze how the situation has evolved over the past few months and the needs they continue to face today.”

This meeting mark their first joint appearance after daughter Princess Leonor embraced the role of “flag bearer” at the swearing-in ceremony of 45 Spanish residents in Uruguay.

