US to present ceasefire deal to Russia after Ukraine’s approval

Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the US after discussions in Saudi Arabia.
Now, the US will present this proposal to Russia and the next move depends on Russia's response.
As per BBC, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy believes the proposal is positive and expects the US to persuade Russia to agree.
The recent meeting in Jeddah was the first official discussion between the US and Ukraine since a past incident on February 28, when Zelensky and US President Donald Trump had a heated exchange in the Oval Office.
As per the outlet, US has announced it will immediately resume sharing intelligence and providing security assistance to Ukraine.
This support had suspended earlier due to a major public dispute that took place at the White House.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that Russia would accept the ceasefire proposal.
He stated that Ukraine was willing to stop fighting and start negotiations.
However, if Russia rejected the offer "then we'll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here.”
"We'll take this offer now to the Russians and we hope they'll say yes to peace. The ball is now in their court," he added.
Afterwards, Ukrainian president thanked Trump for the positive and productive nature of the talks in Jeddah.
