Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution

Estonia is one of the seven countries in the world with the lowest PM2.5 pollution levels

  by Web Desk
  March 12, 2025
Estonia is one of the seven countries in the world with the lowest PM2.5 pollution levels
Estonia is one of the seven countries in the world with the lowest PM2.5 pollution levels

Estonia is one of the seven countries around the globe with the cleanest air that fulfils World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

According to Politico, Swiss air quality technology company IQAir found that it is also the only country in Europe with safe air pollution levels as per WHO requirements.

CEO of IQAir, Frank Hammes, said, “The country has also been proactive in regulations, implementing stringent air quality standards and a growing air quality monitoring network,” adding that the country has low population density and is extensively forested.

Moreover, Estonia's capital, Tallinn, is also among the top ten least polluted cities in the world, while the most polluted capital cities in the EU were Bucharest, Warsaw, and Prague.

For the study, the Swiss organisation assessed 134 different countries, and 127 of them did not meet the criteria of clean air.

Only Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, Mauritius, and New Zealand were found to have clean air with ultra-low PM2.5 or fine particulate matter.

PM2.5 are tiny particles in the air that can be inhaled, and they are so tiny that they travel deep into lungs and cause serious respiratory issues.

