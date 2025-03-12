Trump to take massive decision about US Education Department workforce

US Education Department would be on the receiving end of a major blow as President Donald Trump continues his plan to reduce the federal government workplace.
As reported by BBC, the department is planning to let go of half the employees, which will impact nearly 2,100 people who are set to be placed on leave from March 21, 2025.
During his term, Trump has expressed his hope to eliminate the department altogether, a decision that would require Congress approval before it moves forward.
Related: Trump set sights to eliminate Education Department after targeting USAID
Education Secretary Linda McMahon said on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, "As part of the Department of Education's final mission, the department today initiated a reduction in force impacting nearly 50% of the department's workforce."
She said the cuts would impact all sectors of the department that were made to "better serve students, parents, educators, and taxpayers."
Established in 1979, the department has annual budget of around $238 billion and employs more than 4,000 people.
The agency administers student loans, oversees funding for public schools, and run programs that could benefit low-income students.
Along with that, it plays a prominent role in administering and managing the federal loans used by majority of US citizens to pay for higher education.
The notice to employees said that all of those who are laid off would continue to receive their normal pay and benefits until June 9, 2025, as well as severance package or retirement pay based on how long they'd worked at the department.
Related: Trump slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium after Ontario's warning
President Donald Trump has been considering signing off the executive order, but hasn't done so yet as several of his executive orders have been met with lawsuits.