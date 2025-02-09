Royal

Prince Harry ‘blackmailing’ king charles through Archie, Lilibet amid royal rift

King Charles has reportedly only met Princess Lilibet once and has seen Archie just a handful of times

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025


Prince Harry has accused of "blackmailing" his father, King Charles, by keeping his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in America.

According to The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson Prince Harry not returning to the UK with his kids could be sending a message

“I think it almost felt like a bit like blackmail, kind of saying, ‘If I don't get my security, then you will never see your grandchildren, or the country will never see the family come back to the UK unless I get my security," he said while hosting the Royal Exclusive show.

Meanwhile, Arthur Edwards, The Sun's royal photographer called Prince Harry "stupid" for withholding his children from the monarch.

"Well, if he [Harry] says that, then he's stupid," he said, adding, "And I feel very sorry for our King, because he doesn't get to see his grandchildren, which is sad."

“If he came to England with his children, Meghan and his children, they would be looked after," Arthur added.

“They'd be in the circle there, wherever he went, there'd be people looking after the King and Queen and other members of the royal family.”

At the moment, it just seems that William and Catherine and Harry and Meghan just just can't get on, and that's the problem,

“I think the king. I mean, it's so sad for the king.” 

According to reports, King Charles has only met Princess Lilibet once, during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and has seen Archie just a handful of times.

The royal experts' claims comes amid a heated debate over the Duke of Sussex's security arrangements in the UK.

Prince Harry stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020. 

As a result, the Home Office downgraded his security arrangements, which Prince Harry claims puts his family at risk.

The Duke of Sussex is set to appeal a High Court judgment that upheld the Home Office decision.

