Farhan Saeed, Urwa's enthralling dance at Mawra Hocane's Shendi goes viral 

Mawra Hocane's Shendi night was a blast with Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed's captivating dance performance.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Udaari actress shared mind-blowing videos and photographs which featured Urwa and Farhan taking center stage.
In the footage, the couple showcased their enthusiasm and energy while contributing to the lively atmosphere of the event, which was all about love, laughter and celebration.
Alongside the wedding carousel, the Tich Button actress penned a sweet caption, "Khushiyoun , ronak aur muhabbat bhara din! #MawraAmeerhogai was a beautiful wedding day to remember and cherish."
"Such a pleasure to be a part of it with my pyaray dost," the post further read.
In other viral clips, Urwa and Farhan could not stop grooving to the chart-topping track titled Pehla Tery Nain Mai Dekhy followed by a Pukhtoon Attan dance.
Soon after the videos went viral, fans of the Hocane family heaped praise.
One user wrote," Beautiful couple made for each other. Looking fabulous."
Another commented, "They stole the event."
" Our royal couple," a third fan chimed.
To note, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5, 2025 in a dreamy Nikkah event at Lahore's historic Shahi Qila.