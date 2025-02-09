Trending

Farhan Saeed, Urwa's enthralling dance at Mawra Hocane's Shendi goes viral

Celebrity couple Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani walked down the aisle on February 5, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Farhan Saeed, Urwas enthralling dance at Mawra Hocanes Shendi goes viral
Farhan Saeed, Urwa's enthralling dance at Mawra Hocane's Shendi goes viral 

Mawra Hocane's Shendi night was a blast with Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed's captivating dance performance. 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Udaari actress shared mind-blowing videos and photographs which featured Urwa and Farhan taking center stage. 

In the footage, the couple showcased their enthusiasm and energy while contributing to the lively atmosphere of the event, which was all about love, laughter and celebration.

Alongside the wedding carousel, the Tich Button actress penned a sweet caption, "Khushiyoun , ronak aur muhabbat bhara din! #MawraAmeerhogai was a beautiful wedding day to remember and cherish." 


"Such a pleasure to be a part of it with my pyaray dost," the post further read. 

In other viral clips, Urwa and Farhan could not stop grooving to the chart-topping track titled Pehla Tery Nain Mai Dekhy followed by a Pukhtoon Attan dance. 


Soon after the videos went viral, fans of the Hocane family heaped praise. 

One user wrote," Beautiful couple made for each other. Looking fabulous." 

Another commented, "They stole the event." 

" Our royal couple," a third fan chimed. 

To note, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5, 2025 in a dreamy Nikkah event at Lahore's historic Shahi Qila. 

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction

Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'

Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event

Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'
Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic note after attack on Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic note after attack on Saif Ali Khan
Salman Khan makes candid revelation about his life
Salman Khan makes candid revelation about his life
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed indulge in volleyball match ahead of their big day
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed indulge in volleyball match ahead of their big day
Mahira Khan steals spotlight with breathtaking saree photoshoot
Mahira Khan steals spotlight with breathtaking saree photoshoot
Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani
Salman Khan assassination plot case: New details emerge
Salman Khan assassination plot case: New details emerge
Angeline Malik shares new health update
Angeline Malik shares new health update
Priyanka Chopra wins hearts with iconic dance move to 'Desi Girl'
Priyanka Chopra wins hearts with iconic dance move to 'Desi Girl'
Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary
Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary
Mawra Hocan's wedding dress costs BOMB amount
Mawra Hocan's wedding dress costs BOMB amount
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir welcome new baby to family
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir welcome new baby to family