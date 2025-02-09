Entertainment

Kris Jenner takes huge decision for her iconic 'The Kardashians' mansion

Kris Jenner's series 'The Kardashians' season six is currently streaming on Hulu

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Kris Jenner takes huge decision for her iconic The Kardashians mansion
Kris Jenner takes huge decision for her iconic 'The Kardashians' mansion 

Kris Jenner has recently decided to sell her iconic mansion, which featured in her superhit series The Kardashians.

In an interview with The New York Times, the mother-of-six revealed that she is selling her Hidden Hills property for $13.5 million.

Kris stated, "I’ve shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I’m excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners."

She also added that the stunning Kardashian-Jenner compound could be open for purchase after its complete renovation, which is worth $400,000.

As reported by Page Six magazine, the 69-year-old reality TV star is also in talks with celebrity interior designer Ryan Saghian for the additional furnishings of the house.

The 6-bedroom and eight-bathroom house was initially purchased by Kris and her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, for $4 million back in 2010.

Kris' decision came after a report suggested that she has been facing financial crises to run her best-selling TV series The Kardashians.

In December 2024, an insider disclosed to Life & Style magazine that the socialite is desperate to keep her hit show [The Kardashians] on the air, but her efforts are being wasted due to severe financial difficulties.

However, Kris Jenner has not confirmed whether she decided to overcome her financial issues. 

On the work front, the TV star-turned-businesswoman's series The Kardashians season six is currently streaming on Hulu. 

In the series, Kris starred alongside her five daughters, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendal, and Kylie Jenner. 

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction

Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'

Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating
Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating
Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event
Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence enjoys solo coffee date in chilly NYC
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence enjoys solo coffee date in chilly NYC
Taylor Swift wins over Travis Kelce's dad with her THIS hidden talent
Taylor Swift wins over Travis Kelce's dad with her THIS hidden talent
Justin Baldoni breaks down over 'intense year' amid Blake Lively legal battle
Justin Baldoni breaks down over 'intense year' amid Blake Lively legal battle
Hailey Bieber’s mysterious post sparks concern for marriage with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s mysterious post sparks concern for marriage with Justin Bieber
Taylor Swift grows bond with Travis Kelce's sister-in-law before Super Bowl
Taylor Swift grows bond with Travis Kelce's sister-in-law before Super Bowl
Travis Kelce claps back at critics over Pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce claps back at critics over Pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez enjoys fun-filled Disneyland date with fiancé Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez enjoys fun-filled Disneyland date with fiancé Benny Blanco
David Schwimmer makes urgent plea to Elon Musk over Kanye West 's ‘hate’ speech
David Schwimmer makes urgent plea to Elon Musk over Kanye West 's ‘hate’ speech
Selena Gomez shares first post after Galentine’s Day with Jennifer Aniston
Selena Gomez shares first post after Galentine’s Day with Jennifer Aniston
Elton John eyes striking comeback after vision loss: ‘Can pick myself up’
Elton John eyes striking comeback after vision loss: ‘Can pick myself up’