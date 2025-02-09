Kris Jenner takes huge decision for her iconic 'The Kardashians' mansion 

Kris Jenner has recently decided to sell her iconic mansion, which featured in her superhit series The Kardashians.
In an interview with The New York Times, the mother-of-six revealed that she is selling her Hidden Hills property for $13.5 million.
Kris stated, "I’ve shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I’m excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners."
She also added that the stunning Kardashian-Jenner compound could be open for purchase after its complete renovation, which is worth $400,000.
As reported by Page Six magazine, the 69-year-old reality TV star is also in talks with celebrity interior designer Ryan Saghian for the additional furnishings of the house.
The 6-bedroom and eight-bathroom house was initially purchased by Kris and her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, for $4 million back in 2010.
Kris' decision came after a report suggested that she has been facing financial crises to run her best-selling TV series The Kardashians.
In December 2024, an insider disclosed to Life & Style magazine that the socialite is desperate to keep her hit show [The Kardashians] on the air, but her efforts are being wasted due to severe financial difficulties.
However, Kris Jenner has not confirmed whether she decided to overcome her financial issues.
On the work front, the TV star-turned-businesswoman's series The Kardashians season six is currently streaming on Hulu.
In the series, Kris starred alongside her five daughters, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendal, and Kylie Jenner.