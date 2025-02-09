Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy' 

Newlyweds Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane are head over heels in love!
The Sabaat actress lit up fans lazy Sunday with a candid confession about Ameer on Instagram
Alongside a glimpse of her husband dancing, Mawra penned a long note that read, "My miracle boy… the answer to all my prayers… I must’ve done something insanely good in life that Allah sent you for me."
"@ameergilani making all my teenage dreams come true one move at a time, Sajan ji ghar aaye,'' the note further added.
The post kicked off with Ameer flaunting his killer dance moves to perfection while his star wife clapped and cheered along with other guests gathered.
Fans instantly rushed to the comments section, showering love at the power jodi.
One person taken aback wrote, "Didn't know Ameer is such a perfect dancer-Is there anything he can't do????"
Another penned, "Dance moves hit different and expression of Mawra."
"Mawra and her Prince charming," a third expressed.
For the unversed, lovebirds Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani put to rest dating rumors with a surprise nikkah announcement on February 5, 2025.
The two walked down the aisle in the presence of close family members and friends.