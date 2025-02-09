Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating

Priscilla Presley has revealed a shocking detail from her past, confessing that she discovered Elvis Presley’s infidelity through fan mail.
While conversing at a panel discussion at MegaCon Orlando on Friday, February 7, the Elvis star shared the challenges of finding the broken marriage as it shadowed in fame.
"It was hard, you know, to get used to all the guys, not just Elvis but all the guys, they were like this, and I love them all, but it was a man's world, and I was really the only woman," she said.
Priscilla stated, "He was gone a lot ... and I would hear stories and the thing that did it for me was we had a home in Palm Springs, and ... I decided to go up and check the mail and make sure the house was okay," she explained.
She recalled that when Priscilla removed the mail from the mailbox, she found the mail.
"A lot of it was like, 'Oh Elvis, thank you for the invite. Charlie Hodge [Elvis' best friend and confidante] asked me to come up and I'm so glad you, you know, you greeted me and my girlfriends,' " Priscilla said.
She went on to read, "'Elvis, I had the best night with you. Thank you so much,' " Priscilla said, adding that she thought, "Hello, it's getting worse.”
"I decided, gosh, he's living another life and and I just couldn't take it. Every time he'd go to Vegas or even Palm Springs, it was, you know, it was it was difficult."
However they had long marriage struggles but she shared that the marriage ended "lovingly."