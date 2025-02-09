Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction

Sports

Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in January, 2023

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 09, 2025
Kobe Bryant’s shoes which he wore during his famous 2013 game, when he suffered an Achilles tendon injury have been sold at auction.

While playing for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors, Bryant continued playing in the game even after suffering a severe Achilles tendon injury.

Despite the pain, he successfully made two important free throws before leaving the court.

Bryant died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in January two years ago, in California.

The crash also claimed the lives of eight other people including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

As per BBC, auction house Sotheby's wrote in a description for the sale, "There is no moment in Kobe's career more emblematic of the 'Mamba Mentality' than 'The Achilles Game’.”

The Nike Kobe 8 Elite sneakers were sold for a staggering $660,000 (£532,000) at auction.

Since Bryant’s passing, several of his items have been sold for high prices at auctions.

His jersey from the same game, where he tore his Achilles, was sold for $1.2m (£967,000) in the previous year.

Another jersey, which he signed and wore during his MVP-winning season was sold for over $5.8 million (£4.6m).

As per the ESPN, this was the second most expensive basketball jersey ever sold.

