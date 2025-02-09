Entertainment

  • February 09, 2025
Denzel Washington speaks out on ‘Gladiator II’ Oscar snub: 'Are you kidding me?'

Denzel Washington has broken his silence on being snubbed by the Academy for his performance in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II.

During an interview with the New York Times, the Malcolm X actor jokingly expressed his disappointment on Oscars snub.

"Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset," he said.

However, Washington quickly turned serious, stating, “I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing.”

he continued, “Listen, I’ve been around too long. I’ve got — I don’t wanna say other fish to fry, but there’s a reality at this age,” he continued.

“The beginning of wisdom is understanding. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that’s exciting,” Washington added.

Washington further added that performing the role of Othello on Broadway is rewarding enough, regardless of Oscar nominations.

“I was sitting there smiling going: ‘Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on ‘Othello’ on Broadway.’”

Despite Academy’s snub, Washington received nominations for his role in Gladiator II from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Satellite Awards.

Denzel Washington has previously won two Oscars, best supporting actor for 1990’s Glory and best leading actor for Training Day in 2002.

