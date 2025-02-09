Entertainment

Shania Twain says 'its humbling' to inspire next generation of musicians

  • February 09, 2025
Shania Twain reacts to being an inspirational figure for the next generation of artists. 

While conversing with People Magazine, the Gonna Getcha vocalist shared she was moved by what those musicians said. 

 Twain revealed, "I relate to it in the sense that I felt that way when I was younger about other artists that had already been where I was headed, or where I was dreaming about being and what I was aspiring to become, 

She continued, "And how I felt in my heart and my mind of what I would say if I had ever had the chance to meet them.”

Further stating, Twain noted,  “It is very humbling and it's rewarding, to witness how she has impacted the musicians who have ventured into music after her."

The Any Man of Mine songstress revealed that being praised by young artists makes her reflect on her time as a new artist in the music scene as well. 

"I feel like, well, maybe that's what I would have said if I'd met certain people and had the chance to say what I really wanted to say or to perform with them," Twain expressed. 

For the unversed, Shania Twain is one of those music icons who effortlessly served as inspiration to artists, who ventured into music with her incredible body of work.  

