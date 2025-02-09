Princess Sofia makes swift return to royal duties for big celebration after giving birth

Princess Sofia of Sweden is set to make a remarkable return to royal duties, just days after giving birth.
After welcoming the fourth child and first daughter on Feburary 7, Sweden's Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip will resume the royal duties.
The mother of four will attend the Te Deum, at the event the Swedish royal family willcelebrate the birth of Sophie’s daughter.
As per the Hello Magazine, the event will be held on Monday, and those attending include immediate family members, staff from the Royal Court, and government representatives from the Parliament of Sweden, known as the Riksdag.
The service is scheduled to take place in the Royal Chapel at 12:15 pm.
At the same time, a book for written congratulations will be available in the State Hall of the Royal Palace for those wishing to leave messages.
During the event Sweden's Armed Forces will pay a special tribute, firing a salute to mark the occasion.
They honoured her with a 21-gun salute, which is standard procedure in the country after the birth of a new member of the royal family.
The Swedish Royal family announce arrival of Sofia's daughter via statement, which read, "The Office of the Marshal of the Realm is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia, on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 1:10 p.m., gave birth to a healthy and prosperous daughter at Danderyd Hospital."