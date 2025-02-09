Royal

Prince Harry claps back at Donald Trump's comments about Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex finally respond to Donald Trump's 'terrible' statement about Meghan Markle

  by Web Desk
  • February 09, 2025
Prince Harry responded to the USA's 47th President, Donald Trump's, recent remarks about Meghan Markle.

As reported by The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex criticised the "weak moral character in the world" during his speech at the Invictus Games on Saturday, February 8th, in Vancouver, Canada.

"At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody, the way you carry yourselves," Harry stated.

"Not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day – your courage, your resilience, your humanity, illuminate a path forward for us all," the 40-year-old British royal family member added.

During the ceremony, Harry and Meghan were also spotted sharing PDA-filled moments, seemingly in an attempt to debunk the ongoing divorce rumours.

The father-of-two made these comments after Trump said he had no plans to deport Harry from the US due to a legal dispute over his immigration status, citing his "problems with his wife.”

The 78-year-old president told The New York Post, "I don't want to do that, I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible"

As of now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who exchanged marital vows in 2018, have not directly commented on Donald Trump's unethical comments. 

