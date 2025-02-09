Odell Beckham Jr. makes special mention of his toddler son at Super Bowl 

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. is a fan of his 2-year-old son!
During a Super Bowl week event in New Orleans, the athlete made a rare public comment about his toddler son Zydn.
He exclusively told People Magazine, “Where do I want to live? Where can my son lay his head? How do I establish a future for him?”
Beckham also opened up about what he hopes Zydn will learn from him.
“For me, I just hope he learns love, I feel like this world is so full of hate and comparisons and jealousy and all these other things. I hope that I can instill in him everything that my father instilled in me," Beckham revealed.
Further adding, "And for my son to have the right moral compass, because everybody's going to go on their own journeys."
The 32-year-old further elaborated, “I'm not going to be able to be there with him through every encounter. So just being able to instill the right tools in him to be a good man, respectful, morally sound, and he'll be okay."
For the unversed, Odell Beckham Jr. welcomed Zydn in February 2022 with ex Lauren Wood, just four days after his Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.