Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. makes special mention of his toddler son at Super Bowl

Sports personality Odell Beckham Jr. welcomed son Zydn with ex Lauren Wood

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Odell Beckham Jr. makes special mention of his toddler son at Super Bowl
Odell Beckham Jr. makes special mention of his toddler son at Super Bowl 

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. is a fan of his 2-year-old son! 

During a Super Bowl week event in New Orleans, the athlete made a rare public comment about his toddler son Zydn. 

He exclusively told People Magazine, “Where do I want to live? Where can my son lay his head? How do I establish a future for him?”

Beckham also opened up about what he hopes Zydn will learn from him. 

“For me, I just hope he learns love, I feel like this world is so full of hate and comparisons and jealousy and all these other things. I hope that I can instill in him everything that my father instilled in me," Beckham revealed. 

Further adding, "And for my son to have the right moral compass, because everybody's going to go on their own journeys." 

The 32-year-old further elaborated, “I'm not going to be able to be there with him through every encounter. So just being able to instill the right tools in him to be a good man, respectful, morally sound, and he'll be okay." 

For the unversed, Odell Beckham Jr. welcomed Zydn in February 2022 with ex Lauren Wood, just four days after his Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams. 

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access

Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
Emilia Pérez creator gives surprise nod to Karla Sofia Gascon at DGA Awards

Emilia Pérez creator gives surprise nod to Karla Sofia Gascon at DGA Awards

Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs consider major shift to boost offensive lineup
Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs consider major shift to boost offensive lineup
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Belinda Bencic gets ‘emotional’ after winning debut title as mother
Belinda Bencic gets ‘emotional’ after winning debut title as mother
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates first milestone after turning 40
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates first milestone after turning 40
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUU' celebration shockingly copied by robot: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUU' celebration shockingly copied by robot: Watch
Sergio Ramos joins Monterrey, pays heartfelt tribute to Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos joins Monterrey, pays heartfelt tribute to Real Madrid
NFL MVP Award: Josh Allen wins first MVP after historic season
NFL MVP Award: Josh Allen wins first MVP after historic season
Lewis Hamilton receives nod from former teammate amid Ferrari prep
Lewis Hamilton receives nod from former teammate amid Ferrari prep
Matthew Stafford’s wife clears air on controversial Taylor Swift remarks
Matthew Stafford’s wife clears air on controversial Taylor Swift remarks
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt tribute for Real Madrid teammate Marcelo
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt tribute for Real Madrid teammate Marcelo
Messi to cheer on Mahomes in Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl 59 clash?
Messi to cheer on Mahomes in Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl 59 clash?