China landslide leaves one dead, 28 missing in Jinping village

The landslide buried 10 houses and trapped several residents inside

  February 09, 2025
A landslide occurred in Jinping village, located in Sichuan province, south-western China.

The landslide buried 10 houses and trapped several residents inside.

As of the report, at least one person has died and 28 others are still missing, while two people were rescued from the area.

A command centre has been established at the site of the landslide, as confirmed by the country’s emergency management bureau.

Meanwhile, China's President Xi Jinping has instructed that all necessary efforts be made to rescue the people who are trapped.

He ordered authorities to do "everything possible to search and rescue missing people, minimise casualties and properly handle the aftermath.”

State media images show a large landslide of mud and rock coming down from a steep mountain that has hit what looks like a small village.

As per China's Ministry of Emergency Management, hundreds of emergency workers are searching for survivors.

In the meantime, around 200 people have been evacuated from the site.

As per the local media reports, villagers had observed large rocks rolling down the mountain frequently over the past six months.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for an investigation to assess potential geological risks in the surrounding areas.

He also instructed the evacuation of residents who are at risk to avoid any additional disaster.

