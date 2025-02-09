Duchess Sophie issues key message after concluding King Charles special task

Duchess Sophie has delivered a poignant message while concluding the special mission of King Charles’ in Nepal.
The Duke and Duchess Edinburgh are currently in Nepal since Tuesday to celebrate the country’s close ties with the UK.
Speaking in Nepal towards the end of a six-day Royal tour, Duchess Sophie shared her commitment to “keep banging the drum” for vulnerable women.
Sohpie also admitted that the issues and individuals she had long supported, such victims of sexual assault and human trafficking, were difficult ones to discuss.
She shared, “If people in my position don’t champion people like that, they have very little voice.
The Duchess went on to say, “And to change behaviours you have to keep banging the drum. So I keep on banging the drum.”
During the visit, the Duke stated that if an official royal visit could “shine a bit of a light” on the countless efforts of unsung organisations, that was all he could “really hope for”.
To note, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh concluded the special mission of King Charles by visiting hospital and orphanage, a botanical gardens, and a military parade.