Royal

Duchess Sophie issues key message after concluding King Charles special task

The Duke and Duchess Edinburgh are currently in Nepal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025


Duchess Sophie has delivered a poignant message while concluding the special mission of King Charles’ in Nepal.

The Duke and Duchess Edinburgh are currently in Nepal since Tuesday to celebrate the country’s close ties with the UK.

Speaking in Nepal towards the end of a six-day Royal tour, Duchess Sophie shared her commitment to “keep banging the drum” for vulnerable women.

Sohpie also admitted that the issues and individuals she had long supported, such victims of sexual assault and human trafficking, were difficult ones to discuss.

She shared, “If people in my position don’t champion people like that, they have very little voice.

The Duchess went on to say, “And to change behaviours you have to keep banging the drum. So I keep on banging the drum.”

During the visit, the Duke stated that if an official royal visit could “shine a bit of a light” on the countless efforts of unsung organisations, that was all he could “really hope for”.

To note, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh concluded the special mission of King Charles by visiting hospital and orphanage, a botanical gardens, and a military parade.

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access

Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
Emilia Pérez creator gives surprise nod to Karla Sofia Gascon at DGA Awards

Emilia Pérez creator gives surprise nod to Karla Sofia Gascon at DGA Awards

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy dinner date after Invictus Games opening
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy dinner date after Invictus Games opening
Prince Harry set to secure huge deal from South Korea after Trump’s comment
Prince Harry set to secure huge deal from South Korea after Trump’s comment
Prince Harry claps back at Donald Trump's comments about Meghan Markle
Prince Harry claps back at Donald Trump's comments about Meghan Markle
Princess Sofia makes swift return to royal duties for big celebration after giving birth
Princess Sofia makes swift return to royal duties for big celebration after giving birth
Prince Harry ‘blackmailing’ king charles through Archie, Lilibet amid royal rift
Prince Harry ‘blackmailing’ king charles through Archie, Lilibet amid royal rift
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new move fuels rumors of Archie, Lilibet UK return
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new move fuels rumors of Archie, Lilibet UK return
Princess Iman looks absolutely smitten with grandfather King Abdullah in new photo
Princess Iman looks absolutely smitten with grandfather King Abdullah in new photo
Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games with Chris Martin, Katy Perry performances
Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games with Chris Martin, Katy Perry performances
Prince Edward, Sophie reveal real reason behind their long-lasting marriage
Prince Edward, Sophie reveal real reason behind their long-lasting marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's romantic move shuts down divorce claims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's romantic move shuts down divorce claims
Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement
Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement