Victoria Beckham, David Beckham attend King Charles’ royal event

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham made a dazzling appearance at King Charles' royal event.
The romantic couple were invited to the British monarch’s private residence in The Cotswolds, Highgrove House, for an intimate black-tie dinner on Friday evening.
Victoria made headlines for her fashion choice at the star-studded occasion held in honour of the King's Foundation.
Charles’ official Instagram account posted photos from the event and wrote, "Celebrating UK-Italy relations, slow food and sustainable fashion with The King and Queen at @highgrovegarden last night.”
The Spice Girls former member donned a bridal-white gown cut into her signature sculpted silhouette.
For hair, she styled her brunette tresses into a clean high ponytail, parting her hair in the centre for sleek symmetry.
Victoria also praised her longtime friend and go-to hairstylist, Ken Paves, on her official social media account for the effortless and chic hair look.
"Fresh new haircut! Love you @kenpaves,” the fashion designer wrote.
Meanwhile, the legendary footballer David went for a classic black blazer with white shirt underneath.
In the viral picture from the event, David and Victoria can be seen having a candid conversation with Charles.