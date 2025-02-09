Entertainment

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham attend King Charles’ royal event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham made a dazzling appearance at King Charles' royal event.

The romantic couple were invited to the British monarch’s private residence in The Cotswolds, Highgrove House, for an intimate black-tie dinner on Friday evening.

Victoria made headlines for her fashion choice at the star-studded occasion held in honour of the King's Foundation.

Charles’ official Instagram account posted photos from the event and wrote, "Celebrating UK-Italy relations, slow food and sustainable fashion with The King and Queen at @highgrovegarden last night.”

The Spice Girls former member donned a bridal-white gown cut into her signature sculpted silhouette.

For hair, she styled her brunette tresses into a clean high ponytail, parting her hair in the centre for sleek symmetry.

Victoria also praised her longtime friend and go-to hairstylist, Ken Paves, on her official social media account for the effortless and chic hair look.

"Fresh new haircut! Love you @kenpaves,” the fashion designer wrote.

Meanwhile, the legendary footballer David went for a classic black blazer with white shirt underneath.

In the viral picture from the event, David and Victoria can be seen having a candid conversation with Charles.

