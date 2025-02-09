Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz tied the knot in April 2022 after dating each other for four years

  • February 09, 2025
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz attended The One Party by Uber in New Orleans.

The couple was spotted at the Second Line Stages on Friday, February 7th, as they made a surprise appearance at the star-studded event.

During the show, Brooklyn was wearing black trousers, which he paired with a coordinated hoodie.

On the other hand, his wife was in a black tank top, along with matching bell-bottom pants.

Nicola Peltz via Instagram Stories
Nicola Peltz via Instagram Stories

Apart from Nicola and Brooklyn, numerous Hollywood celebrities, including Model Cara Delevingne, Jon Hamm, Sofia Boutella, actor Evan Ross, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Solange Knowles, and Tyler Bergantino. 

Brianne Howey, comedian Amy Schumer, singer Leon Bridges, Teyana Taylor, and Karrueche Tran attended the fashion event.

For the unversed, Nicola and Brooklyn exchanged marital vows on April 9, 2022. The couple had a Jewish ceremony at Peltz's family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest son of renowned English footballer David Beckham, whom he shares with his popular American designer, Victoria Beckham.

David and Victoria, who got married back in 1999, are also parents to Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, and Romeo Beckham.

