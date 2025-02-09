Paris Hilton announces new collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day

Paris Hilton has made a huge announcement about her new collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day.
The mother of two shared an exciting news for her fans on Saturday, February 8, 2025.
Taking to Instagram, the fashion icon revealed that she is launching “Paris Hilton x Vitapod.”
Paris wore a black sweatshirt and black skirt for the promotional campaign.
She captioned the post, “I’m so excited to launch Paris Hilton x Vitapod: a wellness system that boosts hydration and simplifies vitamin and mineral intake!”
In one frame, she can be seen posing with the new product with the floral background.
Pairs wore a pink outfit in another photo as she was spotted reading her book.
The statement further read, “We developed this collection with different sugar-free pods for energy, beauty, and hydration! Want to look and feel as iconic as me? Get your Paris Hilton x Vitapod exclusively at Walmart!”
Her new campaign featured cute shades of pink, seemingly hinting at Valentine's Day.
Last month, Paris was among the A-list celebrities who had to evacuate their homes due to LA wildfires.