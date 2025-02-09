Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “irresponsible” suggestion about Saudi Arabia and Palestinian state has sparked widespread outrage.
According to Al Jazeera, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 9, 2025, claps back at the Israeli prime minister's suggestion that the “Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there.”
The Saudi Foreign Ministry, in a statement on X, accused Netanyahu of “ethnic cleansing” and said, “The kingdom affirms that the Palestinian people have a right to their land, and they are not intruders or immigrants to it who can be expelled whenever the brutal Israeli occupation wishes.
Moreover, the statement of the Netanyahu sparked an angry reaction from the Arab states before a response from Saudi Arabia. Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq, as well as the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), condemned Israeli prime minister comments.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said, “These dangerous and irresponsible statements confirm the approach of the Israeli occupation forces in their disrespect for international and UN laws and treaties and the sovereignty of states.”
Furthermore, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry also thanked “brotherly countries” for “condemnation” and rejecting Netanyahu's remarks regarding the displaced Palestinian people.