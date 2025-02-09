World

Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage

Saudi Arabia slams Netanyahu's 'irresponsible' suggestion to establish Palestinian state

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Netanyahus proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “irresponsible” suggestion about Saudi Arabia and Palestinian state has sparked widespread outrage.

According to Al Jazeera, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 9, 2025, claps back at the Israeli prime minister's suggestion that the “Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there.”

The Saudi Foreign Ministry, in a statement on X, accused Netanyahu of “ethnic cleansing” and said, “The kingdom affirms that the Palestinian people have a right to their land, and they are not intruders or immigrants to it who can be expelled whenever the brutal Israeli occupation wishes.

Moreover, the statement of the Netanyahu sparked an angry reaction from the Arab states before a response from Saudi Arabia. Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq, as well as the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), condemned Israeli prime minister comments.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said, “These dangerous and irresponsible statements confirm the approach of the Israeli occupation forces in their disrespect for international and UN laws and treaties and the sovereignty of states.”

Furthermore, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry also thanked “brotherly countries” for “condemnation” and rejecting Netanyahu's remarks regarding the displaced Palestinian people.

Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title

Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title
Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot

Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot
Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo

Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo

Paris Hilton announces new collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day

Paris Hilton announces new collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day
Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin
Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
'Harry Potter' first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction
'Harry Potter' first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction
China landslide leaves one dead, 28 missing in Jinping village
China landslide leaves one dead, 28 missing in Jinping village
Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered
Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered
Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage
Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage
Namibia’s first president Sam Nujoma passes away at 95
Namibia’s first president Sam Nujoma passes away at 95
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
World’s most dangerous cheese that chefs like Gordon Ramsay can't resist
World’s most dangerous cheese that chefs like Gordon Ramsay can't resist
Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data
Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute