Taylor Swift 'confused' with unexpected boos at Super Bowl

Taylor became the centre of attention once again as she attended Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's team Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs were playing against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to get the three-peat, which they failed after the Birds dominated them with 40-22.
During first-quarter break, Taylor was shown on the video boards with her name, prompting hostile reaction from Eagles fans who welcomed the Lover crooner with boos.
The booing continued for some time as the 35-year-old singer was sitting besides Ice Spice.
Taylor clearly was not expecting this reaction as she gave the rapper a subtle side eye, before mouthing, "What’s going on?"
Furthermore, Serena Williams, who made a surprise appearance during Super Bowl half-time show, backed the Blank Space singer against the boos.
The now-retired tennis star turned to her X, noting, "I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!"
Serena joined Kendrick Lamar during Not Like Us, where she gave a short dance performance on the diss-track directed at her ex, Drake.
Notably, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023.