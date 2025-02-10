Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z: All stars at 2025 Super Bowl

The 2025 Super Bowl was a star-studded affair!
Many A-listers, including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Anne Hathaway, Ciara, Jay-Z, Kevin Costner, Bradley Cooper and more, descended upon Caesar's Super Dome in New Orleans on Sunday to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lady Gaga
The Joker: Folie à Deux actress, clad in a gothic, enjoyed the big game beside her fiance Michael Polansky.
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper, a loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan, attended the big game with his daughter Lea de Seine, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
Taylor Swift appeared to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, wearing a bridal white blazer and a "T" necklace as she sat in a VIP suite with her friends Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and the Haim sisters: Alana, Este, and Danielle. Ed and Donna Kelce were also spotted in her area.
Jay-Z
Jay-Z brought his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi to the game, and the trio had a blast exploring the sidelines.
Anne Hathaway was also seen dancing and cheering on the Eagles, wearing a white knit sleeveless button-up top with a green sweater thrown chicly over her shoulders.
Anne Hathaway
Kevin Costner, Pete Davidson and Miles Teller
The Yellowstone star mingled with Pete Davidson, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller during the game.
Paul Rudd, Adam Sandler and Paul McCartney
Paul Rudd was spotted enjoying the big game, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in a red, white, and yellow top.
Paul McCartney and Adam Sandler were also spotted in the same box suite with Rudd.
The star-studded crowd added to the excitement of the big game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a thrilling matchup.