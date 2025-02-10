Entertainment

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z: All stars at 2025 Super Bowl

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Kevin Costner, Paul Rudd and more descended upon Caesar's Super Dome on Sunday

  • February 10, 2025
The 2025 Super Bowl was a star-studded affair!

Many A-listers, including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Anne Hathaway, Ciara, Jay-Z, Kevin Costner, Bradley Cooper and more, descended upon Caesar's Super Dome in New Orleans on Sunday to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lady Gaga

Photo: SplashNews.com
Photo: SplashNews.com 

The Joker: Folie à Deux actress, clad in a gothic, enjoyed the big game beside her fiance Michael Polansky. 

Bradley Cooper

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper, a loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan, attended the big game with his daughter Lea de Seine, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice

Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty

Taylor Swift appeared to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, wearing a bridal white blazer and a "T" necklace as she sat in a VIP suite with her friends Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and the Haim sisters: Alana, Este, and Danielle. Ed and Donna Kelce were also spotted in her area.

Jay-Z

Photo: SplashNews.com
Photo: SplashNews.com 

Jay-Z brought his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi to the game, and the trio had a blast exploring the sidelines.

Anne Hathaway was also seen dancing and cheering on the Eagles, wearing a white knit sleeveless button-up top with a green sweater thrown chicly over her shoulders. 

Anne Hathaway

Photo: Fox
Photo: Fox

Kevin Costner, Pete Davidson and Miles Teller

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Yellowstone star mingled with Pete Davidson, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller during the game.

Paul Rudd, Adam Sandler and Paul McCartney

Photo:BACKGRID
Photo:BACKGRID

Paul Rudd was spotted enjoying the big game, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in a red, white, and yellow top.

Paul McCartney and Adam Sandler were also spotted in the same box suite with Rudd.

The star-studded crowd added to the excitement of the big game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a thrilling matchup.

