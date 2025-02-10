Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani drop stunning new pictures from reception

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • February 10, 2025
Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani dazzle at their beautiful reception!

The event held at the Gilani house in Islamabad was an intimate affair, attended only by their close family members and friends.

In a joint Instagram post, the newlyweds shared a bunch of breathtaking photos from the event which featured the duo head over heels in love.

For the dreamy ceremony, Mawra slipped in a silver and grey embellished bridal outfit paired with delicate jewellery and subtle makeup.

On the other hand, her husband complemented the bride in a crisp white suit.

“Bakhuda tum hi ho,” read the caption of the reception photo dump.


The post amassed a million reactions in just no time with fans showering love at the newlyweds.

One user commented, “From ‘’Here’s to the future’’ To here’s to a lifetime of love, inshallah.”

Another penned, “This feels so personal. Humari Mawra Ameer Hui.”

“Straight out of a fairytale," a third fan gushed.

“Perfect fairytale ending to your love story,” the last one effused.

It is pertinent to mention, the event’s photography was done by Pictroizzah, and the arrangements were looked after by Whimsical Parties.

For the unversed, Mawra Hacane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5, 2025 at the Lahore Fort. 

