Alia Bhatt offers major fitness motivation as she performs flying push-ups

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt drops an inspirational video from the gym

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 10, 2025
Alia Bhatt offers major fitness motivation as she performs flying push-ups
Alia Bhatt offers major fitness motivation as she performs flying push-ups 

Alia Bhatt hits the gym like a pro!

Turning to her official Instagram space, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wowed fans with an inspirational video from the gym.

The clip featured Alia doing flying push-ups, sporting a blue top and black yoga pants.

With her hair tied in a neat bun, the Darling star’s toned body leashed to heavy equipment as she performed the tough push-ups.

In the caption, she penned, “The struggle is important.”


Shortly after the reel went viral, scores of her inspirational fans lauded her determination to look and feel fit.

One fan stated, “You are so hardworking girl.”

The second commented, “The hardwork you put, perfect motivation for tomorrow (Monday)."

A third effused, “The struggle is WORTH IT!!,”

While a fourth chimed, "You’re such an inspiration to us.”

To note, the award-winning actress, who is a doting mommy  as well as a dedicated working woman, makes sure to hit the gym and prioritise her health.

Just days ago, Alia joined her husband Ranbir Kapoor for a game of padel.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will star in Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh and is also working on a project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Love and War. 

