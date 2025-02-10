Beyoncé, Jay-Z make Super Bowl appearance amid rapper's rape controversy 

Beyoncé attended the American football game 2025 Super Bowl alongside her husband, Jay-Z, amid his rape lawsuit.
The couple was spotted at the Caesars Superdome stadium in New Orleans with their 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
For the match, Beyoncé was wearing the black leather jacket, which she paired with baggy jeans, while Jay-Z was in a black T-shirt and matching trousers.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's little one stole the show as she was seen rocking her mother's signature, looking like a professional.
Blue was donning an oversized leather jacket just like her mom with casual cargo denim.
As reported by Mail Online, Beyoncé's other kids were not in attendance alongside their parents.
This appearance of the two came after Jay-Z sent a formal request to the United States District Court judge, Analisa Torres, in which he stated his plea to dismiss the rape case filed against him in December 2024.
For those unaware, the 55-year-old rap icon was accused by an unidentified woman of sexual assault, claiming that the father-of-three has raped her along with his fellow rapper, Sean Diddy Combs, who is currently jailed over the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.
However, Jay-Z has firmly denied the accusations to date.