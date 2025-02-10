Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for ‘giant PR stunt’ at Invictus Games

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025


Meghan Markle is facing criticism for every bit of Canada trip on her newly-launched Instagram, with many accusing her and Prince Harry of using the event as a "PR stunt".

The Duchess of Sussex, who is attending the Invictus Games in Vancouver these days, took to her Instagram stories to share behind-the-scenes footage of the games.

In one of the stories, she teased a "very important meeting" with Prince Harry as they seen walking side-by-side through a large room, engaged in conversation.

"Walking into a very important meeting" She wrote along the video with a winking face emoji.

Meghan also shared the glimpse from the event she hosted for children, where she could be seen reading to the youngsters while husband Harry sat crossed legged with the kids.

She also shared various clips of her and Prince Harry meeting with competitors and attending a breakfast meeting.

However, internet was quick to criticize Meghan and Prince Harry's move, with many accusing them of using the event as a publicity stunt.

“Why are they being filmed continuously. This is one giant PR stunt. Sad,” one wrote.

While another added, “Staged PR where are athletes?”

“Why are the cameras focused on Megs and not Harry? Seems she knows exactly how to block him,”” the third chimed.

The fourth noted, “What a show... all for attention.”

“Unexpected cameras oh no. This is not a royal visit. No one sits around kids with legs like this. Wrong dress wrong legs, its telling kids bug off I am smiling till the cameras are off and then off. I am late kids. Fake and insincere with fake smile,” the fifth added.

A day earlier, Meghan Markle was seen sharing a romantic kiss with her husband Prince Harry in the stands.

