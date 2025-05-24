Royal

Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry

Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos' admiration for Meghan Markle comes amid the reports major snub to Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025

Meghan Markle has earned a flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid the reports of deal renewal without Prince Harry.

According to a source, Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos is a “massive, massive fan” of the Duchess of Sussex and refers to her as “the rock star.”

"What people do not understand about the situation iith s that [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos is a massive, massive fan of Meghan personally. He calls her 'the rock star'. There is no way that her deal does not get renewed. Ted is in the Meghan business and that is not about to change. He is all in,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

The revelation about Sarandos’ admiration for Meghan comes amid the reports of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ Netflix deal renewal with major snub to Prince Harry.

According to reports, the new deal will be a “much-reduced” version of their original multi-million-dollar agreement and will be centered entirely around Meghan Markle, without the significant upfront payment they previously enjoyed.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lucrative contract with Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-million-dollar contract with Netflix in 2020, which is about end this year.

During the contract, the couple released four series, including Harry & Meghan, Polo, Live to Lead and With, Love Meghan.

