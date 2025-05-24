Royal

King Charles cautioned over Trump remarks on upcoming Canada tour

The British King is set to address the nation as he will deliver the 'speech from the throne' in Ottawa

King Charles has been cautioned against making any moves that could be seen as antagonistic toward Donald Trump, as the monarch gears up for a high-profile visit to Canada.

The King is set to address the nation as he will deliver the "speech from the throne" in Ottawa on Tuesday, a ceremonial role last performed by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1957.

Notably, King Charles' visit to Canada is set to take place during a particularly sensitive chapter in the U.S.-Canada relation as Trump back in the White House.

"This is a big deal for the King to do this," says Jeremy Kinsman, former Canadian high commissioner to the UK, highlighting the significance of the royal visit.

"I hope that Trump understands," Kinsman added, suggesting the sensitivity of current international dynamics.

Kinsman shared his hope that King's speech will deliver a clear message about Canadian independence.

The former Canadian high commissioner to the UK said it will be "very affirmative of Canadian sovereignty" - a sentiment he believes Charles will "celebrate saying".

"It will say the government will protect, pursue and preserve the sovereignty of Canada as an independent state," Kinsman forecasted.

Mel Cappe, a former Canadian minister who has helped prepare speeches for kings stated that King might have added "a few paragraphs of his own at the beginning" to "give his own personal view.”

Cappe mentioned that Charles will maintain a careful balance while discussing US-Canada relations.

"He's not going to poke President Trump in the eye. That would cause a problem for Canada. On the other hand he isn't going to suck up to Donald Trump," said Cappe.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit Canada from May 26 to 27, 2025 it will mark their first visit to Canada since his Coronation.

Notably, it will be the 20th visit to Canada for King Charles III and the 6th for Queen Camilla.

