Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role

A major royal milestone for Kate Middleton awaits only a green light from King Charles!
Prince William and his wife, Kate, are set to receive the authority to issue royal warrants in future, a power currently held by the King.
Once the Waleses have been granted the major royal role, Princess Kate will make history by becoming the first Princess of Wales to issue warrants since 1910.
The centuries-old tradition grants an official royal seal of approval to chosen brands, making it a symbol of high prestige.
However, recently, Hello! reported that King Charles has "delayed" granting the authority to William and Kate.
Explaining reason behind the Monarch's decision, royal author Robert Jobson stated that the long-awaited move has "taken some time," due to prioritizing other aspects of King Charles' transition to the throne.
Stressing that the process always sees "a bit of a delay," Jobson said, "We haven't seen a transition in the Crown for some time."
“We've had to deal with the King and the Queen first,” he added.
The author also mentioned that before giving the authority to the Prince and Princess of Wales, a number of "stringent tests" would need to be undertaken.
How Kate Middleton will be the first Princess of Wales to grant royal warrants in 115 years?
It is pertinent to note that the ability to issue a royal warrant is not automatic.
King Charles, who currently holds the authority, was given the role in 1980 when he was the Prince of Wales.
However, the late Princess Diana was never granted the power to grant royal warrant, despite tying the knot to Charles a year later.