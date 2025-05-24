Crown Princess Victoria enjoys hiking in joyful new royal initiative: SEE

Crown Princess Victoria is savoring quiet and peaceful moments in nature!
In a new Instagram post, the Royal Family of Sweden shared an update on the future queen’s recent engagement and her new fun-filled royal initiative.
Posting a carousel of photos from the Princess’s outing, the Palace shared that Victoria visited Norra Kvill National Park as part of her latest initiative to visit the country’s 30 national parks.
‘Earlier in May, the Crown Princess visited Norra Kvill National Park. The visit was part of the Crown Princess's initiative to visit all 30 national parks in Sweden,” the caption stated.
Sharing about the exciting activities done by the Crown Princess, the Royals noted, “During the hike, the Crown Princess had to take part in nature, which, among other things, consists of moss-clad blocks and smoldering flames, which are home to, among other, black ox and wood mushrooms.”
They also mentioned, “In the park there is also Kvilleken - Sweden's roughest, and probably oldest, oak with a circumference of 14 meters.”
For the outing, King Carl XVI Gustaf’s daughter wore a white T-shirt layered under a blue zip-up jacket, paired with black trousers. The future queen tied her hair in a bun and beamed as she enjoyed the beautiful natural surroundings.
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria visit historic National City Park:
Recently, the Royal father-daughter duo visited the National City Park in Stockholm to celebrate its milestone 30th anniversary.
The park, which was inaugurated in 1995, is the first national city park in the world and is an ecologically important place for a large number of plants and animals.