Prince William, Harry may stay estranged 'forever' as royal feud deepens

Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, might remain estranged 'forever' as the Royal Family's internal tension intensified.
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex have maintained distance from each other since the youngest son of King Charles stepped down from his royal title in 2020.
According to the latest report by The Mirror, a royal expert, Jennie Bond, recently revealed that the constant distance between the two brothers could lead to a "forever estrangement."
"William may remain estranged from his brother forever, even though this would be a very sad state of affairs," she added.
Jennie claimed that the next heir to the British throne would never see his younger sibling as "relevant to his life and his entire state" particularly after Harry's involvement in the security cases.
She also predicted that after becoming the King in the future, William would not "trouble himself" in assisting the Duke in his ongoing security matters, which he has been dealing with since he left the UK during the pandemic lockdown.
Prince Harry stepped down from his royal title alongside his wife Meghan Markle:
For those unaware, in addition to Prince William entire British Royal Family members have maintained a certain distance from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle since they stepped down from their senior royal titles in 2020.
As of now, neither the Prince of Wales nor the Duke of Sussex has reacted to these reports.