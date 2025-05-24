Royal

Prince William, Harry may stay estranged 'forever' as royal feud deepens

Prince Harry and Prince William have been facing estrangement since the Duke stepped down from his senior royal titles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025

Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, might remain estranged 'forever' as the Royal Family's internal tension intensified.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex have maintained distance from each other since the youngest son of King Charles stepped down from his royal title in 2020.

According to the latest report by The Mirror, a royal expert, Jennie Bond, recently revealed that the constant distance between the two brothers could lead to a "forever estrangement."

"William may remain estranged from his brother forever, even though this would be a very sad state of affairs," she added.

Jennie claimed that the next heir to the British throne would never see his younger sibling as "relevant to his life and his entire state" particularly after Harry's involvement in the security cases.

She also predicted that after becoming the King in the future, William would not "trouble himself" in assisting the Duke in his ongoing security matters, which he has been dealing with since he left the UK during the pandemic lockdown.

Prince Harry stepped down from his royal title alongside his wife Meghan Markle: 

For those unaware, in addition to Prince William entire British Royal Family members have maintained a certain distance from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle since they stepped down from their senior royal titles in 2020.

As of now, neither the Prince of Wales nor the Duke of Sussex has reacted to these reports. 

Princess Leonor sends touching video message to her newly-graduated sister Sofia
Princess Leonor sends touching video message to her newly-graduated sister Sofia
Princess Infanta Sofia celebrated her milestone academic achievement with King Felipe and Queen Letizia in the UK
Princess Infanta Sofia dazzles in red at her prestigious graduation event
Princess Infanta Sofia dazzles in red at her prestigious graduation event
Spain’s Princess Infanta Sofia wrapped her IB journey with a grand graduation ceremony in the UK
Princess Ariane celebrates graduation in style after wrapping IB in Italy
Princess Ariane celebrates graduation in style after wrapping IB in Italy
The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima join daughter, Princess Ariane, during her major academic milestone
King Charles makes heartwarming move ahead of his royal visit to Canada
King Charles makes heartwarming move ahead of his royal visit to Canada
Queen Camilla and King Charles will commence their esteemed visit to Canada next week
Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role
Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role
The Princess of Wales awaits King Charles' green light to reach a historic milestone after 115 years
Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry
Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry
Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos' admiration for Meghan Markle comes amid the reports major snub to Prince Harry
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys hiking in joyful new royal initiative: SEE
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys hiking in joyful new royal initiative: SEE
Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria visits Norra Kvill National Park as part of her fun new initiative
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene bring joy to sick children at Monaco Grand Prix
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene bring joy to sick children at Monaco Grand Prix
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco warmly interacted with children battling rare pediatric liver diseases
King Charles cautioned over Trump remarks on upcoming Canada tour
King Charles cautioned over Trump remarks on upcoming Canada tour
The British King is set to address the nation as he will deliver the 'speech from the throne' in Ottawa
Meghan Markle secures ‘much-reduced’ Netflix deal with Prince Harry sidelined
Meghan Markle secures ‘much-reduced’ Netflix deal with Prince Harry sidelined
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed lucrative contract with Netflix in 2020, which is about end this year
Prince Louis sweet bond with late Queen at her platinum jubilee revealed
Prince Louis sweet bond with late Queen at her platinum jubilee revealed
Royal Family enjoyed the RAF flypast at the late Queen Elizabeth II's final Trooping the Colour celebration
Kate Middleton's brother reveals her true personality behind palace doors
Kate Middleton's brother reveals her true personality behind palace doors
Kate Middleton is an elder sister of two siblings, Pippa Middleton and brother, James Middleton