Royal

Princess Leonor sends touching video message to her newly-graduated sister Sofia

Princess Infanta Sofia celebrated her milestone academic achievement with King Felipe and Queen Letizia in the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Princess Leonor sends touching video message to her newly-graduated sister Sofia


Princess Leonor has found a touching way to be there for Princess Infanta Sofia on her big day!

In a delightful new Instagram post, the Royal Family of Spain shared a sweet video that featured a heartfelt message from the Princess of Asturias for her younger sister.

To celebrate the major milestone of her little sister, Leonor recorded a sweet video message, as she could not attend Infanta’s graduation ceremony in the UK due to her ongoing naval training.

“Congratulations from The Princess of Asturias to Infanta Sofia on the occasion of her International Baccalaureate graduation from the UWC Atlantic College in Wales (United Kingdom),” captioned the Royals.

The heartwarming clip began with a couple of adorable throwback shots, featuring both Princesses sharing some joyful moments together.

Princesses Leonor and Infanta Sofia
Princesses Leonor and Infanta Sofia

In the video, Princess Leonor joyfully stated, “Hi Sofia, I couldn't be there in Wales today to be with you on your graduation day, but I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate you. I'm so proud of you, and I'll see you back home soon to celebrate. Enjoy yourselves and lots of kisses.”

To celebrate Infanta’s joyful accomplishment, King Felipe and Queen Letizia marked their attendance at the ceremony.

About Princess Leonor:

Princess Leonor, born on October 31, 2005, is the heiress presumptive to the Spanish throne. She is the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia and holds the title of Princess of Asturias.

Princess Infanta Sofia dazzles in red at her prestigious graduation event
Princess Infanta Sofia dazzles in red at her prestigious graduation event
Spain’s Princess Infanta Sofia wrapped her IB journey with a grand graduation ceremony in the UK
Prince William, Harry may stay estranged 'forever' as royal feud deepens
Prince William, Harry may stay estranged 'forever' as royal feud deepens
Prince Harry and Prince William have been facing estrangement since the Duke stepped down from his senior royal titles
Princess Ariane celebrates graduation in style after wrapping IB in Italy
Princess Ariane celebrates graduation in style after wrapping IB in Italy
The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima join daughter, Princess Ariane, during her major academic milestone
King Charles makes heartwarming move ahead of his royal visit to Canada
King Charles makes heartwarming move ahead of his royal visit to Canada
Queen Camilla and King Charles will commence their esteemed visit to Canada next week
Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role
Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role
The Princess of Wales awaits King Charles' green light to reach a historic milestone after 115 years
Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry
Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry
Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos' admiration for Meghan Markle comes amid the reports major snub to Prince Harry
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys hiking in joyful new royal initiative: SEE
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys hiking in joyful new royal initiative: SEE
Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria visits Norra Kvill National Park as part of her fun new initiative
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene bring joy to sick children at Monaco Grand Prix
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene bring joy to sick children at Monaco Grand Prix
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco warmly interacted with children battling rare pediatric liver diseases
King Charles cautioned over Trump remarks on upcoming Canada tour
King Charles cautioned over Trump remarks on upcoming Canada tour
The British King is set to address the nation as he will deliver the 'speech from the throne' in Ottawa
Meghan Markle secures ‘much-reduced’ Netflix deal with Prince Harry sidelined
Meghan Markle secures ‘much-reduced’ Netflix deal with Prince Harry sidelined
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed lucrative contract with Netflix in 2020, which is about end this year
Prince Louis sweet bond with late Queen at her platinum jubilee revealed
Prince Louis sweet bond with late Queen at her platinum jubilee revealed
Royal Family enjoyed the RAF flypast at the late Queen Elizabeth II's final Trooping the Colour celebration
Kate Middleton's brother reveals her true personality behind palace doors
Kate Middleton's brother reveals her true personality behind palace doors
Kate Middleton is an elder sister of two siblings, Pippa Middleton and brother, James Middleton