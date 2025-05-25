Princess Leonor sends touching video message to her newly-graduated sister Sofia

Princess Leonor has found a touching way to be there for Princess Infanta Sofia on her big day!
In a delightful new Instagram post, the Royal Family of Spain shared a sweet video that featured a heartfelt message from the Princess of Asturias for her younger sister.
To celebrate the major milestone of her little sister, Leonor recorded a sweet video message, as she could not attend Infanta’s graduation ceremony in the UK due to her ongoing naval training.
“Congratulations from The Princess of Asturias to Infanta Sofia on the occasion of her International Baccalaureate graduation from the UWC Atlantic College in Wales (United Kingdom),” captioned the Royals.
The heartwarming clip began with a couple of adorable throwback shots, featuring both Princesses sharing some joyful moments together.
In the video, Princess Leonor joyfully stated, “Hi Sofia, I couldn't be there in Wales today to be with you on your graduation day, but I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate you. I'm so proud of you, and I'll see you back home soon to celebrate. Enjoy yourselves and lots of kisses.”
To celebrate Infanta’s joyful accomplishment, King Felipe and Queen Letizia marked their attendance at the ceremony.
About Princess Leonor:
Princess Leonor, born on October 31, 2005, is the heiress presumptive to the Spanish throne. She is the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia and holds the title of Princess of Asturias.