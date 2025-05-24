King Charles makes heartwarming move ahead of his royal visit to Canada

King Charles reportedly won the hearts of fans with his recent heartwarming move ahead of his Canadian visit with his wife, Queen Camilla.
The 76-year-old monarch has transformed and renovated his Sandringham Palace into a luxury holiday rental for access to the public.
As reported by GB News, Charles has opened the bookings for his Folly, a historic royal Norfolk estate, for the holidaymakers for £6,300 per week during school holidays.
This facility will allow the visitors to experience accommodation for reservation procedures towards the royalty.
The historical place belonged to the monarch's great-grandfather, Edward VII, and his mistress, Lillie Langtry.
The property is made up of private woodland, including three bedrooms with "timeless heritage with refined, contemporary comfort."
By visiting the Folly, guests may enjoy panoramic views from the fairytale-like turret overlooking the estate, as the property features royal artifacts from the private collection, which add "depth and authenticity" to the historic residence.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Canada visi :
This update comes after King Charles announced his upcoming state visit to Canada with his life partner last week.
According to media reports, during this esteemed tour, the father-of-two will deliver an extraordinarily rare speech regarding the sovereignty of the nation distinct from the United States.
Before Charles, his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had the privilege to deliver a powerful speech twice in the country in her 70-year ruling era.
This visit will mark King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first visit to Canada as monarch.
The couple will be visiting the country next week.