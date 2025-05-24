Royal

King Charles makes heartwarming move ahead of his royal visit to Canada

Queen Camilla and King Charles will commence their esteemed visit to Canada next week

King Charles reportedly won the hearts of fans with his recent heartwarming move ahead of his Canadian visit with his wife, Queen Camilla.

The 76-year-old monarch has transformed and renovated his Sandringham Palace into a luxury holiday rental for access to the public.

As reported by GB News, Charles has opened the bookings for his Folly, a historic royal Norfolk estate, for the holidaymakers for £6,300 per week during school holidays.

This facility will allow the visitors to experience accommodation for reservation procedures towards the royalty.

The historical place belonged to the monarch's great-grandfather, Edward VII, and his mistress, Lillie Langtry.

The property is made up of private woodland, including three bedrooms with "timeless heritage with refined, contemporary comfort."

By visiting the Folly, guests may enjoy panoramic views from the fairytale-like turret overlooking the estate, as the property features royal artifacts from the private collection, which add "depth and authenticity" to the historic residence.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Canada visi : 

This update comes after King Charles announced his upcoming state visit to Canada with his life partner last week.

According to media reports, during this esteemed tour, the father-of-two will deliver an extraordinarily rare speech regarding the sovereignty of the nation distinct from the United States.

Before Charles, his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had the privilege to deliver a powerful speech twice in the country in her 70-year ruling era.

This visit will mark King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first visit to Canada as monarch.

The couple will be visiting the country next week. 

Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role
Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role
The Princess of Wales awaits King Charles' green light to reach a historic milestone after 115 years
Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry
Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry
Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos' admiration for Meghan Markle comes amid the reports major snub to Prince Harry
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys hiking in joyful new royal initiative: SEE
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys hiking in joyful new royal initiative: SEE
Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria visits Norra Kvill National Park as part of her fun new initiative
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene bring joy to sick children at Monaco Grand Prix
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene bring joy to sick children at Monaco Grand Prix
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco warmly interacted with children battling rare pediatric liver diseases
King Charles cautioned over Trump remarks on upcoming Canada tour
King Charles cautioned over Trump remarks on upcoming Canada tour
The British King is set to address the nation as he will deliver the 'speech from the throne' in Ottawa
Meghan Markle secures ‘much-reduced’ Netflix deal with Prince Harry sidelined
Meghan Markle secures ‘much-reduced’ Netflix deal with Prince Harry sidelined
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed lucrative contract with Netflix in 2020, which is about end this year
Prince Louis sweet bond with late Queen at her platinum jubilee revealed
Prince Louis sweet bond with late Queen at her platinum jubilee revealed
Royal Family enjoyed the RAF flypast at the late Queen Elizabeth II's final Trooping the Colour celebration
Kate Middleton's brother reveals her true personality behind palace doors
Kate Middleton's brother reveals her true personality behind palace doors
Kate Middleton is an elder sister of two siblings, Pippa Middleton and brother, James Middleton
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate new additions in royal family
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate new additions in royal family
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed new members to their family home
Will Zara Tindall receive major Royal role from King Charles?
Will Zara Tindall receive major Royal role from King Charles?
Princess Anne reportedly refused to give Royal titles to her kids, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips
Princess Kate once again proves her influence on fashion world
Princess Kate once again proves her influence on fashion world
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has provided £1billion annual boost to the UK fashion industry
Meghan Markle embraces active role in new venture ahead of pivotal moment
Meghan Markle embraces active role in new venture ahead of pivotal moment
The Duchess of Sussex praised for her 'hands-on approach' as she nears three million followers on Instagram