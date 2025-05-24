Royal

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene bring joy to sick children at Monaco Grand Prix

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco warmly interacted with children battling rare pediatric liver diseases

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco shared a heartwarming moment with young patients battling serious illnesses as they welcomed them to a special viewing of the Monaco Grand Prix trials.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the royal family shared touching moments of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco warmly interacting with children battling rare pediatric liver diseases.

The royal couple met with the children, who were invited by the Monaco Liver Disorder Association to enjoy the F1 experience from a terrace overlooking the Albert I Pier.

A post shared along with the caption, “For the past 14 years, thanks to valuable partnerships mobilized for the children's cause, the Monaco Liver Disorder Association (MLD) has been offering thirty young patients with serious diseases each year an enchanted bracket: to attend the Monaco F1 Grand Prix trials from an overhang terrace Albert I Pier.”

The palace added, “This Friday, May 23rd, late morning, LL. AA. SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene decided to meet these children to share with them a warm, caring and emotional moment.”


They added, “Founded in 2011 by Carla Fadoul Shechter, the MLD association is dedicated to the fight against rare pediatric liver diseases, such as bile tract atresia, while leading an important campaign to raise awareness about organ donation.”

“She also accompanies sick children and their families, providing them with moral, logistical and human support during periods of hospitalization,” the caption concluded.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attend F! Reception:

This heartfelt update came after Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco made a striking appearance at a glamorous reception held in honour of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix.

