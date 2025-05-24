Royal

Princess Infanta Sofia dazzles in red at her prestigious graduation event

Spain’s Princess Infanta Sofia wrapped her IB journey with a grand graduation ceremony in the UK

Princess Infanta Sofia dazzles in red at her prestigious graduation event


Princess Infanta Sofia is celebrating a major milestone!

Taking to its official Instagram account on Saturday, May 24, the Spanish Royal Family shared a delightful update about the younger daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

In the heartfelt post, the Royals dropped a carousel of sweet photographs and videos from the prestigious Graduation ceremony of the Princess, sharing that she has wrapped up her International Baccalaureate studies.

“Infanta Sofia has graduated today from her International Baccalaureate studies at UWC Atlantic College (Wales, United Kingdom),” they captioned.

The Palace further revealed that the Royal Couple marked their attendance at the grand ceremony to celebrate their daughter’s milestone., while Sofia’s elder sister, Princess Leonor, sent her heartfelt congratualtions via a sweet video.

P.C. Instagram/casareal.es
P.C. Instagram/casareal.es

“The Kings have attended the graduation ceremony together with the rest of the relatives of the graduates and, although the Princess of Asturias could not attend because she was in the School Ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano, she had the occasion to congratulate the Infanta Sofia through a video call after the ceremony,” the caption stated.

Princess Infanta Sofia’s look at her Graduation ceremony:

For the grand graduation event, Princess Infanta Sofia slipped into a gorgeous red outfit that revealed one shoulder, making the Royal look absolutely breathtaking.

To complement her attire, the Spanish Princess wore brown and beige flat shoes, while her straight hair flowed freely down her shoulders.

Princess Infanta Sofia is second in the line of succession to the Spanish throne, behind her elder sister, Princess Leonor.

Princess Leonor sends touching video message to her newly-graduated sister Sofia
Princess Leonor sends touching video message to her newly-graduated sister Sofia
Princess Infanta Sofia celebrated her milestone academic achievement with King Felipe and Queen Letizia in the UK
Prince William, Harry may stay estranged 'forever' as royal feud deepens
Prince William, Harry may stay estranged 'forever' as royal feud deepens
Prince Harry and Prince William have been facing estrangement since the Duke stepped down from his senior royal titles
Princess Ariane celebrates graduation in style after wrapping IB in Italy
Princess Ariane celebrates graduation in style after wrapping IB in Italy
The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima join daughter, Princess Ariane, during her major academic milestone
King Charles makes heartwarming move ahead of his royal visit to Canada
King Charles makes heartwarming move ahead of his royal visit to Canada
Queen Camilla and King Charles will commence their esteemed visit to Canada next week
Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role
Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role
The Princess of Wales awaits King Charles' green light to reach a historic milestone after 115 years
Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry
Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry
Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos' admiration for Meghan Markle comes amid the reports major snub to Prince Harry
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys hiking in joyful new royal initiative: SEE
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys hiking in joyful new royal initiative: SEE
Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria visits Norra Kvill National Park as part of her fun new initiative
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene bring joy to sick children at Monaco Grand Prix
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene bring joy to sick children at Monaco Grand Prix
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco warmly interacted with children battling rare pediatric liver diseases
King Charles cautioned over Trump remarks on upcoming Canada tour
King Charles cautioned over Trump remarks on upcoming Canada tour
The British King is set to address the nation as he will deliver the 'speech from the throne' in Ottawa
Meghan Markle secures ‘much-reduced’ Netflix deal with Prince Harry sidelined
Meghan Markle secures ‘much-reduced’ Netflix deal with Prince Harry sidelined
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed lucrative contract with Netflix in 2020, which is about end this year
Prince Louis sweet bond with late Queen at her platinum jubilee revealed
Prince Louis sweet bond with late Queen at her platinum jubilee revealed
Royal Family enjoyed the RAF flypast at the late Queen Elizabeth II's final Trooping the Colour celebration
Kate Middleton's brother reveals her true personality behind palace doors
Kate Middleton's brother reveals her true personality behind palace doors
Kate Middleton is an elder sister of two siblings, Pippa Middleton and brother, James Middleton