Princess Infanta Sofia dazzles in red at her prestigious graduation event

Princess Infanta Sofia is celebrating a major milestone!
Taking to its official Instagram account on Saturday, May 24, the Spanish Royal Family shared a delightful update about the younger daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
In the heartfelt post, the Royals dropped a carousel of sweet photographs and videos from the prestigious Graduation ceremony of the Princess, sharing that she has wrapped up her International Baccalaureate studies.
“Infanta Sofia has graduated today from her International Baccalaureate studies at UWC Atlantic College (Wales, United Kingdom),” they captioned.
The Palace further revealed that the Royal Couple marked their attendance at the grand ceremony to celebrate their daughter’s milestone., while Sofia’s elder sister, Princess Leonor, sent her heartfelt congratualtions via a sweet video.
“The Kings have attended the graduation ceremony together with the rest of the relatives of the graduates and, although the Princess of Asturias could not attend because she was in the School Ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano, she had the occasion to congratulate the Infanta Sofia through a video call after the ceremony,” the caption stated.
Princess Infanta Sofia’s look at her Graduation ceremony:
For the grand graduation event, Princess Infanta Sofia slipped into a gorgeous red outfit that revealed one shoulder, making the Royal look absolutely breathtaking.
To complement her attire, the Spanish Princess wore brown and beige flat shoes, while her straight hair flowed freely down her shoulders.
Princess Infanta Sofia is second in the line of succession to the Spanish throne, behind her elder sister, Princess Leonor.